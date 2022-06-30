Fire crews have a working house fire along the 100 block of East Seventh Street in Mount Carmel under control this morning.
The first call came in just before 7 a.m. A second alarm was called within the first few minutes of the initial call according to emergency radio communications.
The state police fire marshal has been called to the scene as well. Fire units from outside of Mount Carmel borough were released shortly after 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.