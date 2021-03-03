NORTHUMBERLAND — A fire ripped through the attic and second floor of a two-story residential house in the 300 block of Orange Street on Tuesday night.
Firefighters from Northumberland and surrounding areas responded to the fire between 9:30 and 10 p.m. According to public 911 radio communications, firefighters accessed fire hydrants in the area. Flames were visible outside the home when fire crews first arrived, according to the reports.
Neighbor Grethel Mendoza said she and her parents saw flames around 9:30 p.m. and the firefighters arrived quickly at the scene. Fire crews appeared to have the flames largely under control at 10:55 p.m. with wisps of smoke coming out of the eaves.
Mendoza said her neighbor is a mother with a son who is in the process of moving out. An older man lives in an apartment in the same building, she said.
The focus of the firefighters was the attic and the second floor. Firefighters on ladders and firefighters inside tore off melted siding and other debris and threw it to the ground below.
Firefighters inside also sprayed hot spots from within the attic.
The firefighters were still active on the scene at 11 p.m. A chief was not available to comment.
Units from Northumberland, Sunbury and Shamokin Dam were among those called to the scene.