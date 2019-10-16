All emergency crews have been released from the scene of a crash on Route 901 in Coal Township, according to public 911 radio communications.
Initial reports said that one person had been ejected and another was reportedly trapped in the vehicle in the area of 1329 Exelsior Highway, Route 901, in Coal Township.
A call for Life Flight was cancelled and the number of units responding to the crash were reduced by first responders on scene, according to the communications.
According to radio reports, nobody was ejected from the vehicle.
Emergency crews shut down Route 901 at the intersection with Route 54 while working at the scene. The highway is now open
This story will be updated when information about the crash is released to the public.