NORTHUMBERLAND — Firefighters arrived quickly to a house fire in the 300 block of Orange Street Tuesday night, according to a resident in a neighboring home.
Neighbor Grethel Mendoza said she and her parents heard the fire first then, around 9:30 p.m. then saw the flames. She said firefighters arrived quickly.
Mendoza said her neighbor is a mother with a son who is in the process of moving out.
Fire crews seem to have the fire largely under control as of 10:55 p.m., with wisps of smoke still coming out of the eaves. Firefighters are tearing off the home's siding and spraying water from the inside.
According to public 911 radio communications, firefighters accessed fire hydrants in the area. Flames were visible outside the home when fire crews first arrived, according to the reports.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.