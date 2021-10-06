SUNBURY — A person was ejected from a vehicle and suffered injuries after crashing into a field off Clemens Road in Upper Augusta Township on Wednesday, according to public 911 radio communications.
Traffic was diverted from the scene of the crash as multiple Northumberland County emergency crews worked at the scene.
Fire trucks, ambulances and police and fire police vehicles were parked along the road and could be seen from where traffic was being detoured at the Mile Hill Road intersection.
The first report came in at around 6:30 p.m.
State police at Stonington were investigating the accident. They did not have an updated report on the crash Wednesday night.