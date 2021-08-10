Emergency crews searched in the Susquehanna River and on Little Hoover Island for two children believed missing Tuesday night, according to public 911 radio reports.
According to the reports, fire company personnel launched rescue boats from multiple sites.
Crews also searched on the island and on land nearby the river for a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, according to the reports.
State police were helping with the search and investigating. Emergency crews had asked troopers to put an aerial search vehicle on standby.
The search started at 7:14 p.m. and more than two hours later, boat units were still part of the active search/investigation. Several boats were relieved from duty on the river less than an hour after the search started. At 9:42 p.m., state police released the remaining ambulance and fire personnel who had responded.
No further details were available Tuesday night.