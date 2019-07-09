SHAMOKIN DAM — Emergency responders have started removing a passenger vehicle from the back of a tractor-trailer following a fatal crash this morning.
Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant is on the scene of the multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Baldwin Boulevard in Shamokin Dam.
A passenger vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer and was crushed under the rear of the truck. Another tractor-trailer hit the rear of the car.
The emergency exit into the Orchard Hills shopping plaza and residential neighborhood located at the off-ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge is open to traffic, Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranahan said.
Routes 11/15 southbound is closed at Baldwin Boulevard in Shamokin Dam. A detour is in place using Route 304 at Winfield to Park Road to Route 11/15 at Hummels Wharf.
Route 11/15 northbound is reduced to a single lane at Baldwin Boulevard so one of the lanes can be used for motorists traveling on Route 11 southbound from Northumberland.
Major delays are expected throughout the day.
Crews from Snyder and Northumberland counties are on the scene.
The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m.
More details will be published when they become available.