HUMMELS WHARF — An ammonia leak at National Beef Friday night caused the evacuation of the building and the treatment of 46 employees and contractors who were at the plant.
Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Chris Eppley said a call was received at about 8 p.m. Friday about a hazardous materials situation at the nearby plant and when the firefighters opened the door of the station they were immediately struck by a strong odor of ammonia.
"It smelled like chlorine and took your breath a way," he said.
The fire company shut down its air conditioning unit and sent out an alert to residents in the area to do the same and remain inside their homes with windows and doors closed.
The accident happened as anhydrous ammonia, used for refrigeration, was being pulled out of the plant's system for maintenance, said Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach.
"There was a valve failure and they lost about 3,000 pounds of ammonia," he said.
The 1811 N. Old Trail plant was evacuated of 46 employees and contractors and a decontamination unit was set up in the Hummels Wharf Fire station at 1869 N. Old Trail.
Emergency medical personnel from across the Valley responded to the emergency and helped evaluate the people who were experiencing breathing issues but were alert, Eppley said.
One employee who had shortness of breath and a headache was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for further treatment, said Shambach.
National Beef had the leak controlled on its own and is replacing the valve, he said.
Calls to National Beef were not immediately returned Friday night.
Shambach said the nearby drains are being flushed as a precaution and the Old Trail between Roosevelt and Park roads remain closed.