Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital are offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone 12.
The announcements follow recent approval to expand use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to make 12- to 15-year-olds eligible.
At Evangelical, vaccine appointments are available for patients 12 and older from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on May 19 and 20. To register, click here or call 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday.
For Geisinger, appointments can be scheduled for anyone age 12 and over at one of the health systems four community vaccine centers. The vaccine centers are staffed with pediatric teams, including pediatricians, to answer any questions and assist with the vaccinations.
Patients under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
Appointments can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. The vaccine centers are at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.