SELINSGROVE — Evangelical Community Hospital and the Family Practice Center are in negotiations to move some of Evangelical's services from a nearby facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive into the mall.
The hospital also plans to purchase the 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive location in Monroe Township. That location houses SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center, which will move to leased space adjacent to the Family Practice Center and Geisinger offices in the former Sears store at the mall, according to a press release from Evangelical this afternoon.
Plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will not be finalized until the Imaging and Orthopaedic practices are moved into the mall.
The Family Practice Center offices at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will remain there for the foreseeable future, according to the release.
“We are excited about the opportunities these projects present for our patients in the Selinsgrove area,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The leased space in the mall provides convenient access for patients needing orthopaedic care or imaging services, particularly those already seeking other healthcare services at that location. And, the location along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive affords us a fantastic opportunity to provide expanded access to a variety of specialty practices and services in the region.”
“We are pleased to welcome Evangelical’s Orthopaedic and Imaging practices into the healthcare space we’ve constructed at the Susquehanna Valley Mall,” said Family Practice Center CFO Ben Williard. “This kind of collaborative effort enhances care for the entire region and benefits everyone.”
Design work for the new spaces in the mall is ongoing. The offices are expected to open to patients in early 2023.
Family Practice Center announced plans in 2018 to open an education and wellness center and Clinical Decision Unit (CDU) at the mall. The former Sears building was sold to D&C Realty for $1.5 million while the mall retained ownership of the land.
On Tuesday, Al Lagerman, managing partner at D&C Realty and CEO at Family Practice Center, outlined to the Monroe Township supervisors plans to convert the former Bon-Ton space into 45, one to two bedroom senior apartments. The project is contingent on township and mall owner approval.