The Valley remains in line for several inches of snow this weekend with the flakes to start flying early Saturday morning across most of the region.
Several events have been postponed because of the pending storm. Lewisburg's MiniTHON, scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled to a later date.
Warrior Run's wrestling match at Montgomery on Saturday has been postponed. Both Danville basketball games have also been moved. Danville's girls will host Jersey Shore on Feb. 7 while the boys will got to Mifflinburg on Feb. 19.
AccuWeather reports a storm lining up to bring "widespread snow and ice across the northeastern United States this weekend, including areas that have not experienced much wintry precipitation thus far this season."
According to AccuWeather's Wintercast, there is a 59 percent the Valley sees between 2 to 4 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday and a 21 percent change the total is from 4 to 8.
"A general 6-12 inches of snow is forecast from parts of northern Pennsylvania and western and central New York state to northern New England from Saturday to early Sunday," AccuWeather reports. "A swath of 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is anticipated from parts of the mountains of Pennsylvania to coastal Maine."
"Warm air and a delayed start to the storm will likely be a significant player and limit the duration of the snow and wintry mix period from northern and western Virginia to southeastern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "In these marginal temperature areas, the snow has only a few hours or less to do the job."
In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the National Weather Service in State College expects 3 to 5 inches of snow along and north of I-80 and 1 to 3 inches to the south. "A light glaze of ice is possible across the south, but impacts from ice should be limited as it will coat fresh snow," NWS wrote.
PennDOT will be pre-treating major roadways in advance of the story. Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, and Union counties.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.
PennDOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive according to the conditions they encounter when winter storms hit.