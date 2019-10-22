Demolition of the former Sunbury Generation coal-fired plant in Shamokin Dam will continue Friday morning.
The eastern portion of the plant will be brought down by controlled implosion at 9 a.m. Friday by a crew from Pettigrew Inc., of Swedesboro, N.J., said Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach.
All permits have been obtained and asbestos has been removed from the building, he said.
Two, 300-foot-high smokestacks and a portion of the plant will be brought down in the implosion, said Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine.
The rest of the plant will be demolished in the spring, Shambach said.
All motor and pedestrian traffic will be prohibited on the Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Avenue and no boats will be allowed in the immediate area on the Susquehanna River from 8:15 a.m. until at least 10 a.m.
Police enforcement will be increased in the area to ensure safety during the demolition, Shambach said.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen, who has been working closely with the demolition crew for weeks, said the county sheriff and state police will be assisting his officers on Friday.
Bremigen said he anticipates there will be a public curiosity in the implosion since the plant and tall smokestacks have generated interest for so many years.
"It has some history," he said. "At one time it brought industry and energy to the area. It's bittersweet for this to happen, but it's also a sign of progress."
The former coal-powered plant was replaced last year by the gas-powered, 1,124-megawatt combined-cycle generating facility that provides power to more than one million homes in the northeast.
Hovenstine said he plans to watch the demolition from property along the Routes 11-15 Strip across from the plant that began operating in 1949.
"I want to see a live implosion," he said.