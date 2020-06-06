The Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg was on the verge of canceling summer camp Thursday due to a budget deficit and lack of participation when a Facebook post about the decision generated $47,000 and equipment donations and several registrations.
Executive Director Andrea Tufo said summer camp will open Monday due to the community’s generosity.
For the past several months, center staff has been preparing for the return of summer campers, including receiving training on how to maintain social distancing, helping children cope with anxiety and with school work, but a lack of grants due to COVID-19 and dwindling enrollment made it impossible to open, she said.
“I cried all day Thursday,” Tufo said of having to inform families about the cancellation. “And then I cried all night Friday,” she said of the overwhelming support. Among the donors are the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation with $40,000 and the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation with $7,000.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way donated supplies, she said.
"I know there's a lot of hatred spread on Facebook but a lot of good can come from it," said Tufo.