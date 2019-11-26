SHAMOKIN — Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp now face homicide charges for what troopers said was their part in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Parker's mother, Delcamp, 24, and her boyfriend, Burgess, 19, both of Trevorton, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday afternoon.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz charged both with homicide following Arabella's death on Friday. While Arabella remained in the hospital on life support, Matulewicz said he would file homicide charges if the girl were to die.
"Yo, dawg, you know I didn't do this," Burgess said to arresting trooper Brian Siebert.
Burgess then began to berate Matulewicz, who remained calm and told Gembic, by law, there was no bail on homicide charges.
Gembic agreed, revoking the $500,000 bail he set for Burgess and the $200,000 he set for Delcamp, but not before Burgess told the judge he needed to be released.
"My rights are being violated and I can't fight the charges from prison," Burgess said.
"I can't even get out of my cell because someone is going to kill me."
Burgess became more and more agitated and several times attempted to confront Matulewicz and Siebert.
"You know you have no evidence," Burgess said to Matulewicz and Siebert. "Where is your evidence."
Prior to Burgess being led into the courtroom, Delcamp said the charges were a conspiracy against her.
Gembic took offense and told her he was a judge, not the arresting officer and that his part in the case was to hear the charges.
Delcamp then became aware she was being charged with homicide and she began to cry.
"I was a prisoner to him (Burgess)," she said.
"I was the only one there for Arabella and I need to get out to go to her funeral."
Matulewicz said Delcamp was being charged with homicide but that she is charged as an accomplice because she continued to allow Arabella to be around Burgess knowing the child was being abused.
Delcamp denied the charges and said she will be hiring an attorney.
Stonington state troopers say Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella was on life support for more than a month before she succumbed to the injuries Friday.
"I took care of Arabella and provided for her and her drug-addicted mother," Burgess said. "I didn't do any of this and you guys go out and arrest my mother? She has health issues and is under stress."
Burgess was referring to Christy Willis, of Sunbury, who was charged with lying to law enforcement about the Oct. 10 incident in an attempt to help her son and Delcamp.
Burgess sat back in his chair and often times used foul language when speaking to Gembic, Matulewicz and Siebert.
"If you guys were sitting here, you'd be saying the same thing," he said. "I better be going to trial soon."
Matulewicz explained to Gembic the district attorney's office was prepared to go to trial.
Burgess argued that troopers and Matulewicz said Arabella had injuries that dated back six to eight months well before Burgess was with Delcamp.
Matulewicz said the doctor's reports stated six to eight weeks, not six to eight months.
Outside Gembic's Shamokin office, at several nearby homes, people sat on porches attempting to take pictures and video of Burgess and Delcamp while they were leaving court.
Both Delcamp and Burgess are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Dec. 6 in front of Gembic.
Mandy Kegler, the aunt of Arabella, who was granted custody of the child two weeks ago, said she was happy to learn the arrests were made. "As they should have been," Kegler said. "I am going to continue to fight for Arabella."