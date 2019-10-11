The parents of a 6-day-old infant who died following a pseudomonas bacteria outbreak at Geisinger Medical Center on Sept. 30 have hired Philadelphia attorney Matt Casey to investigate their child's death.
"There are all kinds of questions that come to mind that are truly shocking," said Casey who intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda.
Abel was born at the Danville hospital on September 24 and died in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on September 30.
At the time Rodriguez and Cepeda were not informed about a specific cause of their child's death and were never told that the NICU may be contaminated by a waterborne bacteria. Two infants died following the outbreak and five others were infected, hospital officials confirmed in an Oct. 7 press conference.
The day before Geisinger officials held the press conference notifying the public about the waterborne bacteria-related deaths, Casey said, Rodriguez and Cepeda were informed that their son was among three children who died following the outbreak but made no mention of their intention to hold a press conference the next day.
During the press conference, Geisinger officials said they became aware of the presence of the bacteria in early August.
"This was concealed for two months. They knew there was a problem back in August yet they continued to accept kids into that NICU," Casey said, adding the failure of the hospital exposed "the most vulnerable of patients."
Casey, a founding partner of Ross Feller Casey in Philadelphia, said the firm has already begun an investigation into Abel's death, asking Geisinger to preserve all written and electronic records relating to the outbreak and expects to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger.
The attorney said he's speaking out now before filing a lawsuit to counter the hospital's public statements.
“Geisinger has for the last week waged a media offensive advancing its side of the story," said Casey. "It’s about time someone spoke out for these families and their dead children. That’s what we are going to do."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.