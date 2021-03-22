FREEBURG — Fire heavily damaged a New Market Street home and killed a family dog Monday afternoon.
A crowd of residents gathered to watch as firefighters from several communities battled the blaze at the 303 New Market St. home of Tim Weikel.
“It’s terrible. He worked so hard on that,” resident Donald Hoke said of the many additions Weikel has made to the home over the years.
Weikel lived at the home with his two adult sons and a friend. The friend was in the house at the time and escaped, said next-door neighbor Beth Trautman.
She said the family dog, a German Shepherd named Zeus, was missing.
Freeburg Deputy Fire Chief John Michael Stuck said the dog perished in the fire which is still under investigation.
Trautman said she “heard banging and saw smoke” and initially thought someone was burning trash.
Bob Trautman said the noise was likely propane tanks on the side of the home bursting due to the heat and flame.
The Trautman’s kept a wary eye on the burning home a few feet away from their large wooden deck that is under construction.
Firefighters from Freeburg, Fremont, Middleburg, Kreamer, Selinsgrove, Port Trevorton, Kratzerville, Mifflinburg and Point Township were at the scene, several for about four hours.