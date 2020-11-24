LEWISBURG — A family of six escaped unharmed from a house fire on Fisher Avenue in East Buffalo Township Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze at 317 Fisher Ave. was reported at about 12:30 p.m. and was under control in about 40 minutes, William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Fire Chief Ronald "J.R." Young said.
Two adults and four children were able to get out of the house without injury, he said.
A kitten was rescued from the home by volunteer firefighters, Young said.
The house sustained "significant" fire and smoke damage to the second floor and water damage on the lower floor, according to a release sent out by Fire Chief James J. Blount III.
Young said it appears the fire started in an upstairs bedroom but that the cause is not suspicious.
A state police fire marshal is investigating, he said.
The American Red Cross is providing aid to the displaced family, Young said.
Assisting at the scene were fire companies from Union Township, Milton, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Dam and New Berlin.