MIDDLEBURG — Christopher T. Fernanders will be tried on first-degree murder charges in Snyder County for the July 10 double slaying of his ex-wife and her friend in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, will remain in the county jail without bail pending the trial for stalking and killing Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Michael T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, outside Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in front of numerous patrons.
Following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing held Tuesday in the county courtroom during which a witness testified to seeing Fernanders aim a weapon at the couple moments before police said he chased and gunned them down, District Judge John H. Reed ruled enough evidence was presented to send two counts of capital murder and related offenses to the Court of Common Pleas.
If convicted of capital murder, Fernanders could face the death penalty.
"It's under consideration but premature at this time," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch who has until the formal arraignment Jan. 19 to decide whether he'll file aggravating circumstances in the case.
Fernanders was quiet during the hearing, speaking occasionally with his court-appointed attorneys, Edward "E.J." Rymsza, of Williamsport, and Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg.
State police Trooper Cameron Wolfberg testified about the tumultuous relationship between Fernanders and Campbell leading up to the murders.
Campbell, who according to court records had two children with Fernanders before they divorced in 2019, took out two separate protection-from-abuse (PFA) orders against him in the year before her death because of threats he made on her life. A temporary PFA was active when she and her friend, Bowersox, were killed.
According to Wolfberg, Fernanders was not legally allowed to possess a weapon because of the PFA and a prior involuntary commitment for mental health issues.
Campbell and Fernanders' son told Wolfberg that he once had to intervene when his father threatened to kill her.
Worried that Fernanders was stalking her after he showed up at the same places, including Walmart when she was with Bowersox, Cambell took her vehicle to a mechanic to search for a tracking device but nothing was found, Wolfberg said.
However, after her vehicle was towed by police from the scene of the killings, investigators found underneath her car a GPS unit that was the same brand on empty boxes found in Fernanders home, he said.
As Campbell's vehicle was being towed to the police station from the crime scene the as-of-yet undetected tracking device alerted Fernanders cell phone of the vehicle's location, Wolfberg said.
In Fernanders house police also found evidence that he had materials to make a 9-mm handgun, also known as a ghost gun, similar to the weapon used in the murders, Wolfberg testified.
The trooper testified that two letters, one addressed to law enforcement and another to Campbell's family, along with extra ammunition was found in Fernanders truck at the crime scene. indicated he planned to commit suicide after the slayings.
Fernanders said he planned to murder Campbell for "destroying my life for no reason" and then kill himself, according to the letter addressed to law enforcement which was read in court by Wolfberg.
Before Fernanders was able to get back to his vehicle, though, restaurant patron Troy Sprenkle shot and seriously wounded him. Fernanders remained in the hospital for more than a month.
The legally armed Sprenkle was not charged.
Witness Toby Gearhart, of Selinsgrove, testified that he noticed Campbell and Bowersox embracing in the parking lot as he entered the restaurant with his family just before 8 p.m. on the evening of July 10. As they waited in the vestibule, Gearhart looked out through the glass door and saw a black pickup truck pull up and watched as the driver emerged and immediately aimed a firearm at the couple.
Several bullets fired by Fernanders struck the restaurant and multiple cars, Wolfberg said.
The commotion drew the attention of Sprenkle, who was also waiting to be seated in the restaurant, said Gearhart, who testified he saw Sprenkle fire four shots from the vestibule at Fernanders as he was walking to his truck.
Selinsgrove borough police officer Monty Anders was the first on the scene and testified about seeing Fernanders laying on his side, "moaning in pain" in front of his truck and a gun about 12 to 15 feet away.
Several family members and friends of Campbell and Bowersox sat in the gallery during the hearing. Quiet sobs could be heard when Gearhart testified about how he and several others attended to the dying couple as they lay on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.