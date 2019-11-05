DANVILLE — State and local police searched the woods and surrounding land of Hess Recreation Area on Monday night to try to locate a man in his mid-30s.
A 911 center dispatcher would not disclose any information about the search, which began in the early evening. Police still were searching after 10 p.m., using a four-wheel-drive vehicle as part of the search.
Police officers from Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside, as well as a number of state troopers from the Milton barracks and a state police helicopter searched the recreation area off Montour Street. Danville Fire Police closed the road leading to the J. Manley Robbins Trail near where Montour Street intersects with Beaver Place.
A pickup truck from the Union County Sheriff's Department also was at the scene.
Police did not release additional information Monday night.