Fifteen Valley roads are still closed this morning due to flooding or downed power or utility lines, according to PennDOT.
More than two inches of rain fell across most of the Valley on Thursday morning, continuing the soggy pattern across the region.
The following Valley roads are closed this morning as of 8 a.m.:
Montour County
- Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding. Detour is Routes 890, 4018 (Brush Valley Road) and 147.
- Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road/Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road/Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.
- Route 1005 (Seagraves Drive) between Springtown Road and Route 54 in Delaware Township for flooding.
- Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque for flooding and downed utilities.
Snyder County
- Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.
- Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township.
- Route 1003 (Walnut Acres Road) between Route 104 (Centerville Street) and Richard Road/Scholl Road in Center Township for flooding.
- Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township for flooding.
- Route 1014 (Mill Road) between Route 204 in Penn Township and Route 1015 (App Road/Airport Road) in Monroe Township.
- (New) Route 1016 (Kratzerville Road) between Hollow Road and Penns Drive in Monroe Township for flooding.
Union County
- Route 3003 (Coldrun Road/Grand Valley Road/Eighth Street/Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.
- Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
- Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Route 192 in Buffalo Township and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.
- Route 3004 (Trails End Road) between Creek Road and Route 235 in Hartley Township.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.