SUNBURY — First responders rushed to a second-alarm house fire Saturday evening in Upper Augusta Township, about two miles south of Sunbury.
The fire was reported at a home at 1513 Boyer Hill Road. Northumberland County 911 dispatched first responders beginning about 6:55 p.m. A porch fire was reportedly endangering the home at the time.
The second alarm was raised at 7:05 p.m.
Sources said everyone was out of the house and two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The property appeared fully engulfed, according to sources.
Traffic was restricted to emergency vehicles on either side of the scene. The fire was reportedly under control about 7:50 p.m. and the response shifted into overhaul for potential rekindle.
The scene was no longer active at 10 p.m. Fire officials in command at the scene were unavailable for comment.