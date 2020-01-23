COAL TWP. — Fire damaged part of a duplex along State Route 125 on Thursday evening, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Twenty-four emergency units, including six tanker trucks, were dispatched to the fire, according to Northumberland County's 911 reports.
The fire occurred at 4467 Route 125 in the village of Burnside, Coal Township. Township Assistant Fire Chief Mike Timco said at least three people — parents and at least one child — were ousted from their home at about 5 p.m.
"We don't have a cause," said Timco, who did not have the residents' names. "The fire marshal is coming tomorrow. It does not appear suspicious."
He said fire officials did not exactly pinpoint where the fire started. It was either in the second-floor ceiling or the floor of the third story.
The fire caused just minor smoke damage to the attached 4465 Route 125, Timco said.
There were no injuries in the fire, but firefighters rescued a pet dog from the second floor. The assistant chief said the owner said the dog didn't get out, so firefighters went in and got him.
"It was a Chihuahua," Timco said. "He wasn't easy to find, but they got him."
Township firefighters and companies from Shamokin, East Cameron Township, Elysburg, Overlook in Ralpho Township and Trevorton responded to the alarm, first dispatched at 5:05 p.m. They cleared the scene at about 8 p.m.
"It was a lot of quick help from our mutual aid companies," Timco said.