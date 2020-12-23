Fire crews from across the region battled a four-alarm fire overnight at Bressler’s Garage in Turbot Township.
The first call went out about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night and crews were still on the scene after 6 a.m. this morning at the business located at 3510 Broadway Road.
A state police fire marshal has been at the scene.
When crews arrived in the scene the fire was already well involved. It spread quickly, leading to a fourth alarm called.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.