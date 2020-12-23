Fire

Bressler's Garage in Turbot Township was heavily damaged in an overnight fire. Fire crews were on the scene for more than six hours.

Fire crews from across the region battled a four-alarm fire overnight at Bressler’s Garage in Turbot Township.

The first call went out about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night and crews were still on the scene after 6 a.m. this morning at the business located at 3510 Broadway Road.

A state police fire marshal has been at the scene.

When crews arrived in the scene the fire was already well involved. It spread quickly, leading to a fourth alarm called. 

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available. 

 

