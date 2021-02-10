COAL TOWNSHIP — Fire crews have contained a large working structure fire along the 1000 block of West Mulberry Street in Coal Township and are overhauling the scene.
The first call for the blaze came in at 9:45 a.m. for a fire at 1008 W. Mulberry St. A second alarm was called within minutes as the blaze spread throughout the duplex.
Flames were shooting out of the back of the structure and fire crews continue to battle the blaze from the front and rear of the homes, as well as from the interior. At least one explosion could be heard from inside the home.
A neighbor living in an adjacent home said residents of the homes were on a porch roof after the flames broke out, but were able to get off when fire crews arrived.
Fire crews are pumping water from nearby fire hydrants into temporary bags holding water and bringing the bags to scene, which is located on a steep road in the township.
Two dozen units have responded to the fire.
The fire has also damaged neighboring homes. The siding of one adjacent home has begun to melt due to the heat.
Streets around the blaze have been shut down to allow emergency crews to respond.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.