LEWISBURG - Firefighters responded to house fire early this afternoon at 317 Fisher Avenue in East Buffalo Township, just south of the borough.
Several fire units were initially dispatched, but many of those units were cancelled after Lewisburg firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, which damaged the first and second floors.
All occupants of the house made it safely out of the dwelling, according to emergency communications.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.