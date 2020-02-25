MIDDLEBURG — Fire damaged the first and second floors of a Middleburg home on Tuesday evening, leaving the homeowner temporarily homeless.
"I was cleaning out my pellet stove," homeowner Larry Campbell said.
Campbell, 36, who is the sole occupant of the home at 308 E. Main St., believes some hot embers might have fallen and started the fire. He said he has lived there about four years.
Middleburg Fire Chief Butch Hackenberg thinks that could be the cause of the fire, but a state police fire marshal will check out the house today.
"The fire marshal will come in just to firm things up," Hackenberg said.
Fire companies from Middleburg, Kreamer, Penns Creek, Shamokin Dam and Mifflinburg responded to the 7:35 p.m. call. Fire police detoured traffic around the fire scene because several blocks of Main Street were shut down.
The fire chief said some of the hot pellet embers might have gotten on some of Campbell's kids' toys, that were stored in a corner for when his kids visit.
"The fire started in the front room and went up the steps," Hackenberg said. "It went up the steps, back the hallway and back the other hallway."
He said the homeowner won't be able to stay in the home for now.
"We notified the Red Cross."