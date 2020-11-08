Firefighters in Selinsgrove are on the scene of a reported structure fire in the 100 block of North Market Street, the main street through the downtown.
The alarm came in at about 5:25 p.m., with witnesses reporting flames through the roof, according to emergency communications.
The fire appears to be confined to the attic of building. A large number of firefighters are on the scene and appear to have the fire under control.
Two people reportedly live in separate apartments in the building, one in an upstairs apartment and the other downstairs. There have been no reports of injuries, and firefighters have rescued at least two cats.
