Two vehicles and a camper were destroyed and a home sustained heat damage during an afternoon fire in Little Mahanoy Township.
Fire crews from Northumberland and Dauphin counties responded to the call about 12:35 p.m. Multiple vehicles were on fire on the 500 block of Dornsife Mountain Road.
More than a dozen responded to the call according to the county's emergency communications.
Lykens firefighter Joe Lower said he was driving when he saw vehicles burning and made the initial fire call.
Herndon Assistant Fire Chief Ron Hinkley said the fire is accidental and likely started from debris from a burning barrel.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.