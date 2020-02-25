Fire destroyed a two-story log home on Sunrise Road in White Deer Township Tuesday night.
The first responders on the scene described the fire as well involved. According to public 911 radio communications, downed power lines next to the home provided an extra challenge.
White Deer Deputy Fire Chief Gary Fisher said nobody was home at the time of the fire and the homeowner was on the way to the scene.
Fisher said he had no idea what started the fire.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with new information.