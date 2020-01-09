MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — A mobile home on Pine Swamp Road was destroyed by fire and two occupants were displaced Thursday afternoon.
Kathy Benner said her father, Harold "Jim" Stroup, and his partner, Betty Strahan, had returned from an appointment to the 4784 Pine Swamp Road home at about 10:30 a.m. and discovered it was on fire.
They went to a neighbor's home and called for help, she said.
"This is awful," said Benner, who was raised in the home, as she watched firefighters from Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield, Middleburg and Liverpool work to extinguish the flames.
The home was a total loss, Fremont Fire Chief Jake Wagner said. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will investigate, he said.
The American Red Cross was offering assistance. Benner said the couple would be able to stay with her in the meantime.
Jessica Hansley lives nearby and said she had no idea of the emergency until the power went off and she got a call from her sister inquiring about the fire in her neighborhood.
"I looked out the window and saw fire trucks everywhere," she said. "Thank goodness everyone's out and okay."
A crew from PPL Electric Utilities was also on the site restoring electricity that was knocked out during the fire.