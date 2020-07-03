SHAMOKIN – Two city firefighters were transported to the hospital as firefighters from several Northumberland County fire companies battled a fire in a North Shamokin Street duplex around mid-day Friday.
Both sides of the duplex at 912 and 914 N. Shamokin St. are a total loss, said Shamokin Deputy Fire Chief Ken Pilkus.
Pilkus said no one was living at 912, while four people — Amani Alston, Shihee Alston, Abdul Bailey and a 3-year-old child — lived in 914. He said that at least Amani Alston, who is the mother of the child, and the child were home at the time but got out safely.
City fire investigator Ray Siko had not yet determined a cause and did not say if the fire was suspicious, according to Pilkus.
"He's still investigating it," the deputy chief said.
According to Northumberland County 911, fire units were dispatched to the two-alarm blaze at 12:14 p.m.
Fire units from Shamokin, Coal Township, Kulpmont, Overlook, Mount Carmel, Atlas and Elysburg companies responded. The Danville Fire Department's rehab unit also was called in to give firefighters breaks from the heat, which hovered around 90 degrees.
"We increased the alarm, adding additional units to it because of the heat," Pilkus said. "We allowed them to go to work and take a rest."
Other firefighters then rotated in.
The chief said the firefighter injuries were minor, but both were transported to an area hospital.
"As far as I know, one was heat (related)," Pilkus said. "The other we're trying to confirm."
Because so many of the local companies were at the scene, units from Sunbury, Riverside and Schuylkill County transferred in to cover some of the empty stations.
Flames were visible from outside the house as several dozen firefighters battled the blaze despite the high heat and humidity.
Pilkus said the intense fire also damaged a neighboring home at 910 N. Shamokin St. and even the siding on homes across the street.
Pilkus did not know on which side of the duplex the fire started.