A row of homes along South 7th and Pine streets in Shamokin have been destroyed by a quick-moving fire this morning.
Initial fire calls went out at 9:11 a.m. At least 20 fire crews are still on scene battling the flames.
Shamokin Fire Chief Steve Jeffery said all homes were vacant and nobody was hurt in the fire or during the attack.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen emerging from homes along the 200 block of S. 7th Street, just off the corner with Pine. Crews battled flames in at least three homes, with two ladder trucks spraying water on one home.
Two building collapsed.
Fire crews battled icy and cold conditions at the scene. The homes are located on a steep incline and the water was flowing down the streets.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.