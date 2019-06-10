A fire caused by an electrical issue on a diesel power unit destroyed a barn and the woodshop inside at 1050 Church Road, Port Trevorton, on Monday morning.
No one was injured.
Port Trevorton Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Cook said the fire was reported at 9:10 a.m.
“The building fully involved once (firefighters were) on scene with extension to two smaller outbuildings,” Cook wrote in an online reply to the newspaper. “No one was in the barn/woodshop at the time of the fire. House and the large barn had no damage.”
He did not have the property owner’s name.
In addition to the Port Trevorton Fire Company, fire units from Fremont, D.H.&L. in Selinsgrove, Liverpool, Shamokin Dam, Richfield, Kreamer, Hummel Wharf and Middleburg responded, in addition to D.H.&L. EMS.
Cook said the fire was under control in 30 minutes, and crews returned to quarters at around 12:30 p.m.