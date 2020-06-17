Fire crews from two counties are battling a blaze that began in a garage and spread into two homes in East Buffalo Township this morning.

The first call came across emergency radio around 8:35 this morning for a garage fire along Route 45 between 15th and 16th streets. The fire extended to into the home attached to the garage and then to a home next door. A second alarm was called. 

PennDOT has closed both lanes of Route 45 between Fairground Road and 14th Street, for first responder activity.

A detour is in place using local roads. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available. 

