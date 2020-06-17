LEWISBURG — A state police fire marshal has been called to the scene of a garage fire that spread to two homes causing heavy damage to both homes Wednesday morning.
At approximately 8:34 a.m. the William Cameron Engine Company along with mutual fire companies were dispatched to the area of West Market and South 16th streets for a report of multiple house fires, according to William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief James Blount.
"While en route, responding units observed heavy smoke from that direction and initiated a second alarm," he said. "Crews arrived to find a garage fully involved at 1515 West Market Street with fire extending into two houses adjacent to the garage as well as 1523 West Market Street."
Blount said a simultaneous fire attack was initiated on both structures and the fire was contained to the two houses and was brought under control one hour after crews arrived on scene.
PennDOT closed both lanes of Route 45 between Fairground Road and 14th Street, during the fire and a detour is in place using local roads. The road reopened just before noon according to PennDOT.
The garage is a total loss and both houses sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, Blount said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the state fire marshal has been requested to the scene, Blount said.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents of both homes after Blount said the people have been displaced.
While on the scene Drew Kelly, director of the Miller Center, said the Miller Center also offered help to the residents in case they needed a place to go.
Kelly also spoke with Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter who helped one of the families place three animals at the Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital for the time being.
Ritter transported the animals for one of the families.