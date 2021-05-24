DANVILLE — A state police fire marshal is the scene an early morning fire that hit an apartment building and a popular dance studio in Danville.
Crews are still on the scene, more than five hours after the original call went out.
Three ladder trucks were lifted into the air to fight the fire that broke out above Karen Gronsky's dance studio on Center Street. The first call for the fire came in just after 3 a.m.
Fire crews from Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties responded to the scene. Some out-of-town crews have been sent home.
Portions of Center, Ferry and Pine streets are closed around the scene to allow for fire response.
A portion of the roof has collapsed and fire damaged can be seen from front to back of the three-story structure that house apartments upstairs and the dance study on the first floor.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.