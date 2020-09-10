A state police fire marshal said a blaze that heavily damaged a Middleburg home Wednesday afternoon was likely due to an electrical malfunction.
"It is not at all suspicious," fire marshal James Nizinski said of the house fire that originated in a bedroom at 3307 Richard Road.
Nizinski said two people were inside the home, including a man and one male child, and three people, a woman and two other boys, were outside working in the yard when the blaze broke out.
The adult female suffered a medical problem unrelated to the fire and had to be treated, he said.
Homeowner Marshall Bowersox said he had been renting the house for about 20 years. "I think it's done for," he said of the extensive damage the structure sustained.