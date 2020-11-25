TREVORTON — Fire investigators are still determining what caused a commercial building to catch fire Wednesday night.
The second alarm fire broke loose inside the garage at Stiely's Garage and 4x4 near Trevorton at around 6:20 p.m., according to Trevorton Fire Chief Ed Reed.
Reed said more than 60 firefighters from various departments arrived on scene and had the flames knocked down quickly.
"Everyone did a great job and we were able to get it under control," Reed said.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the garage and part of State Route 225 was closed to traffic.
Reed said fire officials were unsure of the amount of damage.
Reed said the business was closed at the time of the fire.
Fire crews from Trevorton, Shamokin and Coal Township all assisted on the scene.