COAL TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old man died Monday morning after fire ignited inside a small garage on West Chestnut Street.
Shawn Guschel, of 1656 W. Lynn St., died of carbon monoxide toxicity, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Kelley pronounced Guschel dead on scene at 8:12 a.m.
Guschel was working on motorcycles before 7:15 a.m. inside the garage, split in two by a dividing wall, when flames erupted inside, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Timco of the Coal Township Fire Department. The garage is located to the rear of Guschel’s home.
Flames spread at the garage bay door, which was closed, and the configuration and amount of items stored inside prevented Guschel from safely escaping through a side door into the backyard, Timco said.
“Whatever had happened, he couldn’t get out,” Timco said. “He was overcome before he could get out that back door.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined but is considered accidental and is not suspicious, Fire Chief Russ Feese said.
The incident was especially saddening for Coal Township Fire Department personnel and fellow first responders as word had spread within the hour prior that Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas had died overnight.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at 7:15 a.m. for a working garage fire. Matt Siko of the Kulpmont Fire Department was in the area, responded to the scene and told dispatch he’d learned someone was reportedly inside the structure, Timco said.
The garage was well aflame as firefighters arrived on scene.
“We had to knock it down before we could even get in there,” Timco said, adding it took maybe 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
They also had to rip apart the garage bay door to gain access. An attempt was made to cut through the dividing wall from the other half of the garage but it didn’t work out, he said.
Kelley and members of his staff along with a state police fire marshal and fire department officials investigated.