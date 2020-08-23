McCLURE — A home in McClure sustained about $50,000 in damage in a two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters from several stations, including McClure, Beaver Springs, Beavertown and Bannerville, responded to the fire that broke out at the 291 W. Specht Street home, not far from the McClure Fire Company at 49 W. Specht St.
Flames were quickly extinguished but the firefighters in their heavy gear were clearly feeling the heat as several volunteers handed out bottles of water.
McClure Fire Chief Keith Martin said the homeowner was away and is ruled the fire as accidental and appears to have started in the stovetop area.