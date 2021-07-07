Emergency personnel battled a house fire on North Fourth Street in Lewisburg Wednesday afternoon.
The house fire was reported around 4 p.m. but appeared to be under control within a half hour of firefighters' response. Hot weather conditions added extra challenges for the firefighters.
Roads were closed in the area during the emergency response.
According to initial public 911 radio reports, an individual may have been trapped in the home for a time.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.