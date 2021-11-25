SUNBURY — Fire personnel continue to work at the scene of a house fire on Augusta Street.
According to public 911 radio communications, fire was discovered in multiple spots throughout the home.
Firefighters had the blaze under control and were conducting overhaul at the property within 40 minutes.
According to the 911 communications, fire crews accessed hydrants to combat the fire and one person at the home was cut by glass.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.