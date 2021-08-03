The Daily Item
HERNDON — A garage fire spread into a home on State Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township before firefighters were able to get it under control Tuesday afternoon.
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said the fire is undetermined but not suspicious. It started in the garage and spread into the house, a double-wide trailer where two people were living, he said.
There were no injuries, he said.
Wertz did not have an estimate of the amount of damage caused. The state police fire marshall is not needed at the scene, he said.
Firefighters were at the two-alarm fire for approximately three hours, beginning at around 1:45 p.m., Wertz said. The second alarm was called at about 2 p.m.
Volunteers pumped water from the nearby Susquehanna River.
He thanked surrounding fire companies for their mutual aid.
Reporter Justin Strawser and photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.