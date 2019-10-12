STRONG — Firefighters quickly extinguished a kitchen fire that ignited Saturday night inside a home near Mount Carmel Township.
Gary Hixson, himself a volunteer fireman, and his minor daughter escaped unharmed when their home at 122 Third St. caught fire, according to township Fire Chief Brian Hollenbush.
At least one bystander suffered an injury and was evaluated by emergency medical personnel when a 5-inch hose burst at the scene, Hollenbush said.
A dog owned by Hixson perished in the fire, according to Hollenbush.
Firefighters were dispatched to Hixson’s home at 8:38 p.m. for a working structure fire. Hollenbush observed flames spreading on the home’s exterior and immediately called for a second alarm.
“The whole front of the structure” was on fire, Hollenbush said.
The kitchen is built within a one-story section of the home. Flames began to spread to the main two-story portion but were doused with water, preventing further damage. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
Hollenbush said the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area.
“He was cooking pirogues and what it looks like is he left the stove on and a grease fire occurred,” Hollenbush said. “The fire crews did an excellent job suppressing the flames.”
Hixson is a volunteer with the Mount Carmel Rescue Squad.
The fire scene is near the Route 61 and 54 intersection, about one mile west of Mount Carmel Borough.
Assisting Hollenbush with command was township Assistant Fire Chief Charles Gasperetti and Chief Mike Minnig of the Atlas Fire Company.