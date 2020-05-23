At least 80 firefighters from several Valley departments converged on a fire at a double home in Northumberland Saturday.
The blaze spread to both sides of the structure at 673 Duke St., Northumberland. The fire was initially reported around 4:15 p.m. and crews were still on site at 7:30 p.m. investigating.
Parts of Route 147, from Fifth to Eighth streets in Northumberland, were closed as crews battled the blaze.
Northumberland police said no one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters from Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury Number 1, East Ends, Americus, Shamokin Dam, Upper Augusta and Tuckahoe, responded to the blaze. Northumberland Police were also on scene, along with the Americus Ambulance Company.
No other information is available at this time.