SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin Fire Bureau has brought a fire at 142 East Lincoln St., directly across from the city’s Rescue Fire Station, under control, an hour and 40 minutes after the first call was made to 911.
Flames shot out of the third floor and roof area and smoke rose from adjoining structures on either side — one of which is the Kallaway Center for the Arts at 144 E. Lincoln at around 11:25 p.m.
At 11:40 p.m., the fire chief in command ordered all firefighters to evacuate the building over fears it would collapse, according to public 911 radio communications.
At 12:20 a.m., fire crews reportedly experienced a heavy fire at the back of the building, according to the 911 reports.
Shamokin Police Officer Bill Zalinski said they were met with heavy fire when they first arrived and were unable to make entry without firefighting gear.
Zalinski said they believe everyone escaped the residence safely, but firefighters had been searching the home for residents at the time of the evacuation.
The original 911 dispatch was made at 11 p.m.