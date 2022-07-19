SUNBURY — Five people are displaced from their homes after a kitchen fire broke loose at a North Fourth Street residence Tuesday morning.
The initial call for a first-alarm dwelling fire came at around 8:15 a.m., according to city officials.
City firefighters had the flames at 858-860 North Fourth Street under control and the nearby streets open by around 9:35 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long.
Long said the fire broke out in the kitchen of 858 North Fourth Street. He said the structure suffered smoke and water damage on both sides of the duplex.
Long said all five people made it out of the home without any injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the families, he said.
Long said the fire is under investigation.
Initial reports indicated that smoke was showing from the home. Firefighters remained at the scene for about 90 minutes before most units returned to their stations.
Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Northumberland and Eysburg assisted at the scene.
Long said fire police were also dispatched as well as Sunbury Police to help with traffic control.