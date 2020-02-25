Second floor windows have been broken and a water hose has been fed through one of them as firefighters work at a house fire on East Main Street in Middleburg.
Fire crews have water lines running across the street, closing the roadway to through traffic.
Smoke was showing from the home, at 308 E. Main St., when firefighters first arrived, according to public 911 radio communications.
Extra fire police were called to help redirect traffic around the scene.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.