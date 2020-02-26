Firefighters in Snyder and Union counties were busy with two fires that started within two hours of each other Tuesday night.
The second fire, in White Deer Township, Union County, destroyed a two-story log home along Sunrise Road.
There were no reported injuries in either fire.
The first fire, in Middleburg, Snyder County, damaged the first and second floors of a home at 308 E. Main St., leaving the homeowner temporarily homeless.
“I was cleaning out my pellet stove,” homeowner Larry Campbell said.
Campbell, 36, who is the sole occupant of the home and has lived there for about four years, believes some hot embers might have fallen and started the fire.
Middleburg Fire Chief Butch Hackenberg thinks that could be the cause of the fire, but a state police fire marshal will check out the house today.
“The fire marshal will come in just to firm things up,” Hackenberg said.
Fire companies from Middleburg, Kreamer, Penns Creek, Shamokin Dam and Mifflinburg responded to the 7:35 p.m. call.
Fire police detoured traffic around the fire scene because several blocks of Main Street were shut down.
The fire chief said some of the hot pellet embers might have gotten on some of Campbell’s kids’ toys that were stored in a corner for when his kids visit.
“The fire started in the front room and went up the steps,” Hackenberg said. “It went up the steps, back the hallway and back the other hallway.”
He said the homeowner won’t be able to stay in the home for now.
“We notified the Red Cross.”
Fire officials did not yet know the cause of the fire that destroyed the log home at 2137 Sunrise Road in White Deer Township Tuesday night about two hours later.
The first responders on the scene described the fire as well involved. According to public 911 radio communications, downed power lines next to the home provided an extra challenge.
White Deer Deputy Fire Chief Gary Fisher said nobody was home at the time of the fire and the homeowner was on the way to the scene. He did not identify the homeowner.
"We contacted the person that resides there," Fisher said. "We have no clue what started it."
The fire units were dispatched at about 9:35 p.m. The initial dispatch was that the fire was at 2137 Spruce Run Road in Kelly Township and that someone might have still been inside the home because a car was in the driveway. Fisher said there was initially some confusion about the location.
In addition to White Deer Township Fire Company, Mifflinburg Hose Company and William Cameron, Turbot Township and Milton fire companies also responded.