SUNBURY — The first floor of a two-story Sunbury home at 1037 Augusta St. in Sunbury was extensively damaged by fire Thursday night.
City Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said the homeowner, who he did not name, was taken to the hospital for a laceration on his hand. Long said the homeowner suffered a cut while trying to escape from the home when the fire first broke out.
The homeowner suffered no other injury and will stay with relatives, Long said.
One firefighter was treated for an ankle injury during the response, he said. Firefighters accessed fire hydrants in the area during the attack.
The fire was under control in about 40 minutes, according to public 911 radio communications. Roads remained closed more than an hour and a half after the fire started as crews tried to ventilate smoke from the home, extinguish hot spots and clean up.
Long said the fire is under investigation.
At least 50 firefighters from multiple departments across the Valley responded to the scene, Long said.